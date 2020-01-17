Jallikattu held amid heavy security in Tiruchi; 29 injured

The first Jallikattu event of this year’s season in Tiruchi district was held in Periya Suriyur amid a heavy police presence, and was monitored by officials. As many as 29 people sustained injuries. A dry waterbody was chosen for the event, which was flagged off by Collector S. Sivarasu, in the presence of Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque and other officials.

This time, the age criterion for the tamers was fixed at 21 years, with the revenue team ensuring adherence by checking their Aadhaar card and other documents.

A police team used breath analysers to check if the tamers had consumed alcohol. The weight and blood pressure of the tamers were checked by medical teams deployed at the venue. The tamers, who were provided with tee shirts of different colours, were sent in batches during the course of the event.

A senior Animal Husbandry Department official at the venue said every bull was examined to ensure that it was not fed alcohol or any other drugs through a chemical test carried out on the spot before allowing the animal to enter the arena through the vaadivasal. The health certificate of each bull was required to be produced, the official said, adding that teams were also deployed at the collection point.

Lack of galleries

Though the event attracted several people from nearby villages and other parts of the district, there was no gallery for them to sit and watch the event this year.

“I make it a point to come and watch the event every year. But this time, the organisers have not erected galleries to enable visitors to sit and watch the event,” said Krithika, who had come from Lalgudi. Her point was echoed by Monica, also from the same town. However, the lack of seating arrangements for visitors did not dampen their spirit. Many climbed atop lorries parked on either side of the arena to witness the event. K. Kumar, a carpenter based out of Tiruchi, said “Jallikattu has blended into Tamil culture and tradition”, and he had never missed the event being held in the district.

Double barricades were erected on either side of the arena as a safety measure to prevent onlookers from entering the ground. A fleet of 108 ambulances was deployed to shift those requiring advanced medical treatment to a hospital in Tiruchi.