ISRO chairman calls on Stalin, thanks him for honouring scientists

ISRO-related activities in Tamil Nadu were discussed during the meeting

October 16, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin honouring ISRO chairman S. Somanath at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday.  Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S. Somanath called on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat on Monday. During the meeting, he thanked the Chief Minister for honouring ISRO scientists and also discussed ISRO-related activities in Tamil Nadu.

Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena was also present during the meeting. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Somanath said he came to thank Mr. Stalin for his support for ISRO and for honouring its scientists recently.

“I presented him a model of Chandrayaan 3 and thanked him for supporting space programme in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is progressing very well in terms of support to industries, especially in manufacturing relating to space and defence sectors,” he said and acknowledged the industries coming up around Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi and Coimbatore.

ISRO was setting up its second launch complex at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, for which the land acquisition process had been almost complete, Mr. Somanath said and sought support for various clearances and over connectivity, electricity, among others.

When asked about how the complex at Kulasekarapattinam would help ISRO, Mr. Somanath said that it would help in the launches of smaller payloads. A complex located further south of Sriharikota was better for such launches, he explained.

