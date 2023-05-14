ISC and ICSE results | Tamil Nadu students fare well

May 14, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 99.43% in the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced. The results for the ISC Class 12 exams and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exams were declared on Sunday (May 14) afternoon.

As many as 2,623 students from 67 schools across Tamil Nadu appeared for the ISC Class 12 exams. While 99.67% of the girls cleared the exams, 99.21% of boys passed.

V.P. Amitha Jaya Jothi, a student of St. Jude’s public school and junior college Kotagiri secured 99% and topped the Tamil Nadu merit list for the ISC exams.

Shyaam Sundar K.M. from The Vikasa School, Tuticorin and A. Hannie Tario from the Comorin International School, Nagercoil both secured 98.75% and were placed second. Dhaarun Abhimanyu S. from Stanes School, Coimbatore, Laksh Chordia from Sishya School, Chennai and Harish Nandhakumar from Jeeva School, Madurai all came third with 98.5%

ICSE Results

Of the 5,233 students from 110 schools who took up the exams from Tamil Nadu, 99.98% of students cleared the exams. All girls who took up the exams cleared it, 99.96% of boys passed.

In the ICSE exams, Yaghavi Sathiamoorthy from Stanes School Coimbatore topped the merit list scoring 99.60%.

Ishan Abraham Pichamuthu from Ida Scudder School, Vellore and R.C. Abharna from Sacred Heart International School, Marthandam, and Lakshmi Sumedha Anandanatarajan came second with 99.40%.

In the third place were four students who had scored 99.20% - Saadhana V. from Ida Scudder School, Vellore, Sivanie T.V. from Jeevana School, Madurai, Jeshvin Leno V. from Sacred Heart International School Marthandam, and Dyutimaan Krit from Chettinad Hari Shree Vidyalayam, Chennai.