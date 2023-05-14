HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

ICSE class 10, ISC class 12 results declared by CISCE

This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12

May 14, 2023 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Agencies
Students check results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam 2018. Image used for representative purpose only.

Students check results of Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 exam 2018. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) results for 2023 at 3 p.m. on May 14, Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

“The result has been announced and can be accessed on the CAREERS portal and the board’s website,” Mr. Arathoon said.

According to the notice, the students can check their results by visiting CISCE's website, http://cisce.org or http://results.cisce.org

The Class 10 or ICSE examinations started on February 27 and ended on March 29, 2023.

Class 12 or ISC examination commenced on February 13, and the last examination date was March 31.

This year, around 2.5 lakh students appeared for the CISCE examination for Class 10, 12.

Earlier on Friday, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class announced the results of class 12 final examinations with an overall passing percentage of 87.33. This year, girls outshined boys by 6.01 per cent with 90.68%.

Related Topics

education / school

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.