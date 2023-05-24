IPS officer Pramod Kumar moves HC for being considered to the post of DGP

May 24, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted two weeks to the State government for responding to a writ petition filed by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Pramod Kumar to consider him, too, for the post of Director-General of Police (DGP).

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja and Justice R.N. Manjula accepted a request made by State government Pleader P. Muthukumar to grant him time to obtain instructions from the government on promoting the 1989 batch officer.

In his affidavit, Mr. Kumar had said the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested him in 2012 in an extortion case connected with the Pazee forex scam. Then, he was serving in the rank of Inspector General of Police but got suspended from service. Subsequently, his suspension was set aside but the promotion to the post of Additional Director General of Police in 2014 and subsequently to the post of DGP did not come forth, though his batchmates and juniors were promoted.

Since the incumbent DGP and Head of Police Force C. Sylendra Babu is to retire from service on June 30 this year, the petitioner sought a direction to the State government to consider his name as well, along with others for the coveted post.