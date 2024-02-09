Investment proposals worth ₹8.65 lakh crore received in 33 months: T.N. govt.

February 09, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Chennai

The DMK government on Thursday said that it had received proposals for investments to the tune of ₹8.65 lakh crore during the past 33 months. Over 30 lakh people were expected to get jobs through these projects, it added.

An official press release, issued a few hours after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami reiterated his demand for a White Paper on the investment proposals received by the DMK government since assuming office, said that more industries were set to be established in the State.

Since Chief Minister M.K. Stalin assumed office, the foundation stone had been laid for 44 industrial units, 25 of which had been inaugurated. Over 74,700 people attained employment through these projects, it said.

During a series of meetings held in Chennai, Coimbatore and Thoothukudi to attract investments, proposals to the tune of ₹1.90 lakh crore were received, the release said.

Following official visits to the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Malaysia and Japan, investment proposals worth ₹7,441 crore were received, it said.

During the Global Investors Meet in Chennai, investment proposals to the tune of ₹6.64 lakh crore were received, it added.

During Mr. Stalin’s visit to Spain, investment proposals worth ₹3,440 crore were received, it said.