Investment above ₹1 crore invited for developing MSMEs in Virudhunagar

Investors’ meet will be held on November 22

November 19, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau
Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan. Photo: Special Arrangement

Virudhunagar district administration has invited investments above ₹1 crore from micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) at the district-level investment conference to be held in Virudhunagar on November 22.

In a statement, Virudhunagar Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that entrepreneurs, traders, service industries interested to make a minimum of ₹1 crore investment for new business venture and expansion can participate in the meeting and get the industry-based government subsidy, speedy single-window permissions and industrial plots in SIDCO and SIPCOT industrial estates.

Agreements for investment up to ₹1,550 crore in Virudhunagar district have been signed with the investors, so far, the Collector said.

As part of the Vision Tamil Nadu 2023 of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the State should get all required infrastructure for making Tamil Nadu the numero uno State in the country in industrial development.

The district-level investors meet is conducted with an aim of not only attracting mega industrial units, but also to develop micro, small and medium enterprises through attracting investments.

The district-level investors meeting would be held at Saraswathi Mahal in Allampatti junction in Virudhunagar at 11 a.m. on November 22.

Global Investors Meet 2024 would be held in Chennai on January 7 and 8.

