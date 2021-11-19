Initiative under way for welfare of marginalised communities

Collectors asked to conduct field study to assess their status

In a significant social reform, Tamil Nadu has embarked on a mission to conduct a district-wise enumeration of Narikuravas, tribals and other members of marginalised communities, and ensure that they have access to basic infrastructural facilities and are covered under social security schemes.

Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu has directed District Collectors to conduct field study and send a report on their economic status as well.

Revenue officials have been mandated with the task of visiting villages for an on-the-spot assessment of the basic infrastructural facilities available to the members of these communities. Officials are preparing a report on the number of families, their educational/economic status, nature and ownership of house (concrete/thatched) or house site, school-going children, access to toilet/drinking water/road facilities, drainage facilities, access to primary healthcare etc.

The Needs Assessment Format would also check whether the the marginalised communities are in possession of voters identity card, Aadhaar, community certificate, ration card, differently-abled certification, old age pension, Chief Minister’s Health Insurance, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) job card among others.

The data would be monitored by the Special Programme Implementation Department. Collectors have been asked to coordinate with the department concerned and take steps for redressing the grievances of these people.

Mr. Irai Anbu told the Collectors to take up the work on priority and take necessary steps for uplifting the status of this section of people by providing basic amenities at the earliest. He said the instructions followed the recent visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to Poonjeri village, near Mamallapuram, where he announced various welfare schemes for the people there.