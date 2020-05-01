Inform about visits to other States, Koyambedu market, Cuddalore Collector appeals to residents

The district administration has appealed to people from Cuddalore district who have visited neighbouring States and the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai within the last month to call the local health authorities or the COVID-19 control room, and quarantine themselves.

District Collector V. Anbuselvan said that as many as 26 persons from Cuddalore who had tested positive had recovered and were discharged from isolation facilities in the district. Active cases in Cuddalore district were on the decline, when one person who had arrived here from a neighbouring State had tested positive. In addition, two persons from Cuddalore who worked in the Koyambedu market have also tested positive.

Mr. Anbuselvan said that people from Cuddalore district who had visited neighbouring States and individuals who had visited the Koyambedu market in Chennai over the last month should voluntarily declare their details and alert the control room on 1077 and allert the district health authorities.

They should quarantine themselves failing which criminal action would be initiated against them under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.