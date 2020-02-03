Inebriated AIADMK man roughed up at pro-CAA rally for raising slogans against the Act

An AIADMK functionary, believed to be in an inebriated state, was roughed up by BJP cadres for raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, at a pro-CAA rally organised by the national party in Hosur on Sunday night.
BJP state general secretary K.S. Narendran had participated in the rally in Denkanikottai, when an AIADMK man chose to disagree with his party’s position on the CAA.
The man, flaunting a tattoo of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa on his forearm, was raising slogans such as “lady was taller than Modi” and also mouthed inchoate statements against the CAA, according to sources. Following this irate BJP cadres in the vicinity roughed him up, before the police intervened and removed him from the spot.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.