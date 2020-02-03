Tamil Nadu

Inebriated AIADMK man roughed up at pro-CAA rally for raising slogans against the Act

BJP state general secretary K.S. Narendran was participating in the rally in Denkanikottai, when the man chose to disagree with his party’s position on the Citizenship Amendment Act.​

An AIADMK functionary, believed to be in an inebriated state, was roughed up by BJP cadres for raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act, at a pro-CAA rally organised by the national party in Hosur on Sunday night.​

​BJP state general secretary K.S. Narendran had participated in the rally in Denkanikottai, when an AIADMK man chose to disagree with his party’s position on the CAA. ​

The man, flaunting a tattoo of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa on his forearm, was raising slogans such as “lady was taller than Modi” and also mouthed inchoate statements against the CAA, according to sources. Following this irate BJP cadres in the vicinity roughed him up, before the police intervened and removed him from the spot.​

