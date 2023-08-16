Industry Leaders to Converge at The Hindu Opportunities HR Conclave

August 16, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Group, in collaboration with Parry Travels of the Murugappa Group, will be hosting The Hindu Opportunities HR Conclave here at the Taj Club House on August 18, Friday at 5.30 p.m.

The conclave will bring together the brightest minds in the human resources (HR) industry, who will engage in discussions on the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in their field. The event will focus on areas like employee engagement and well-being, talent retention, and the impact of the latest technological trends on the HR landscape, which hold importance for companies in the present age strive to adapt to the changing dynamics of the workplace in the digital age.

Among the speakers at the conclave are Swarna Sudha, Head of Talent Development at TCS; Bharathan Prahalad, Director and Head of Talent Acquisition at Gigamon, India; Meghna Bhatt, AVP HR - Tube Investment of India Ltd who will speak on “Employee Engagement and Well Being”. The discussion will be moderated by Vinay Kamath, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu Businessline.

The other panel discussion will be on the subject “Retaining Talent“ by Satish Xavier, Head HR at G Square Housing; Ganapathy Subramanian, CHRO at Sundaram Home Finance Ltd; and Ravishankar, a seasoned HR Advisor/Consultant, and moderated by Srihari Annaiah, Head HR & IR, L & T Valves Limited.

Also, lending their expertise to the discussion on “New technology trends and changes in HR landscape” will be Prasad Poosarla, CTO at BI Worldwide India; Aditya Narayan Mishra, Managing Director & CEO at CIEL and Charles Godwin, HR Leader & Public Speaker, Zoho moderated by Subha Pandian, Founder Director - AGUA , Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategist. The conclave is an invite-only event, with limited seats available. To register for the event, visit bit.ly/THHRC or scan the provided QR code.