Indu Makkal Katchi to offer ‘unconditional support’ to Rajinikanth

Indu Makkal Katchi (IMK) leader Arjun Sampath has said that his party will offer “total and unconditional support” to actor Rajinikanth, who has announced floating a political party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections.

Speaking to The Hindu on Friday, he said that Mr. Rajinikanth’s call of ‘change of rule, change of politics’ is acceptable to the IMK as it has been supporting the actor’s political plunge for the past three years. “Tamil Nadu must be released from the Dravidian movement, for which [Rajinikanth] will carry out the works,” Mr. Sampath said, criticising the previous DMK and AIADMK governments.

The IMK will campaign for Mr. Rajinikanth’s proposed political party in all 234 Assembly constituencies without forming any alliances, he said. Regarding criticisms of the actor floating his party barely five months before the Assembly elections, Mr. Sampath asserted that the proposed party will manage to win the election “comfortably” in the short span of time.

He further claimed that there are no “crucial differences” between the spiritual politics proclaimed by Mr. Rajinikanth and the Hindutva ideology as both are “beyond caste and religion.” However, he insisted that there will be “no organisational connection” between the proposed party and the BJP, even though they might agree on certain policies. “He has not joined the BJP, which is an all-India party. He is starting the party to serve the people of Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Sampath said.