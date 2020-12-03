Political change is need of the hour, says Rajinikanth

“I am just a small instrument. If I win, it is people’s victory. If I lose, it is people’s loss. I request people to be with me,” the actor said

Hours after announcing that he would launch a political party in January 2021, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday said that political change is the need of the hour and that he was just an instrument of the people.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic, he told journalists outside his Poes Garden residence that he was thinking about how this [fighting elections] was possible to do, without meeting people. “But then…when I was ill in Singapore, I came back alive because of their (people) prayers. I will be more than happy now if I lose my life for the people. Political change is very important and the need of the hour. If it doesn’t happen now, it won’t happen ever. Everything needs to be changed,” he said.

“I am just a small instrument. If I win, it is people’s victory. If I lose, it is people’s loss. I request people to be with me,” he added.

Mr. Rajinikanth explained how the pandemic had delayed his political entry. “In 2017, I had said that I will not contest in local polls and I will decide on Lok Sabha elections at that time. And I will start a political party before the State Assembly elections and contest in all 234 constituencies.”

He added, “In Leela Palace hotel in March, I had said that we need to create an uprising among people and then I will start a party. I had planned to tour Tamil Nadu, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible to do it.”

Elaborating on his fragile health, Mr. Rajinikanth said, “Everybody knows that I have had a kidney transplant. The natural (body’s) immunity needs to be reduced to enable the body to accept a new organ. However, the body needs immunity to fight COVID-19. This is a big problem. Doctors advised that it was dangerous to meet people and campaign.” But now he had decided to take the plunge, he added.

Mr. Rajinikanth said that prominent political activist Tamilaruvi Manian will supervise party activities along with R. Arjunamoorthy, who joined him after quitting as State BJP intellectual cell president.