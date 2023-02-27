Indian Maritime University, IIT Madras to collaborate

February 27, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Maritime University (IMU) and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras on Monday signed an agreement for collaboration of faculty members and exchange of students under the initiative Maritime India Vision 2030.

The Central institutions will conduct joint research activities; joint Ph D and online M. Tech programmes besides developing long and short-term programmes. The institutions will conduct programmes to build capacity of industries.

IMU’s in-charge Dean Rajoo Balaji and K. Murali, faculty in the Department of Ocean Engineering at IIT Madras, signed the agreement. Senior officials from both the institutions were present, according to a release.