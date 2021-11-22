Indian High Commissioner to SL meets fishermen

Fishermen leaders discussed their problems with the High Commissioner during his visit

The problems faced by the fishermen in Tamil Nadu can be permanently resolved only when the governments in India and Sri Lanka arrange for a meeting of fishermen from both these countries, said N.J. Bose, a fishermen leader, here on Sunday.

The fishermen leaders from various associations in the coastal district of Ramanathapuram had an opportunity to meet Gopal Baglay, Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, when he visited Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and other places accompanied by senior officers from the T.N. Department of Fisheries and Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Bose said they explained their problems with the Sri Lankan Navy and the harassment in the hands of their authorities over the last two to three decades, to the High Commissioner.

Thanking Mr. Baglay for visiting the coastal town and giving them an opportunity to represent their grievances, Mr. Bose said there had been no problems between the fishermen of Rameswaram and Sri Lanka till early 80s. “It is still possible to resolve issues and revive fishing in the Palk Bay without any threat and insecure feeling, if we are allowed to openly talk with the fishermen in Sri Lanka,” he said.

The fishermen leaders hoped that Mr. Baglay’s visit would help them open a new chapter. There were at least 66 mechanised boats at anchor in the Sri Lankan waters and the government there should direct the authorities to release them, Mr. Bose said.

Mr. Baglay told the fishermen delegation that the objective of his visit was to have a look at the infrastructural facilities provided by the Central and State government for the fishermen. He also visited Dhanushkodi, Arichalmunai and Kundugal fish landing centre. Mr. Baglay was accompanied by Sajjan Singh R Chavan, Additional Commissioner of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Ramanathapuram District Collector Shankar Lal Kumawat and Additional Director of Fisheries G Arumugam.