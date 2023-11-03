HamberMenu
Properties linked to TN Highways Minister E.V. Velu searched by Income Tax department

Most of the searches in Tiruvannamalai were restricted to the house of Mr. Velu and educational institutions including medical and medical engineering colleges linked to his family members

November 03, 2023 08:28 am | Updated 08:30 am IST - Tiruvannamalai

The Hindu Bureau
CRPF personnel stand guard as Income Tax officials carry out searches at 16 premises linked to State Minister E.V. Velu in Tiruvannamalai on Friday, November 3, 2023.

CRPF personnel stand guard as Income Tax officials carry out searches at 16 premises linked to State Minister E.V. Velu in Tiruvannamalai on Friday, November 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Income Tax officials are carrying out searches at 16 premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works Department, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu, in Tiruvannamalai on Friday. Searches were also being carried out at other locations.

The searches began around 6.30 a.m. Most of the searches in the temple town were restricted to the house of Mr. Velu in Kilnachipattu village, and around 8 km from Tiruvannamalai town, where educational institutions including medical and medical engineering colleges linked to his family members are located.

The premises being searched by the I-T officials were guarded by CRPF personnel. As information about the searches spread, a large number of DMK cadres and the supporters of Mr. Velu assembled before his house. Expressing anguish over the I-T Department’s actions, they raised slogans against the Union government.

