IMD predicts a fairly widespread rains for Tamil Nadu during the weekend

Chennai to receive thunderstorms with light rains for two days

Many places may experience rainfall during the weekend with the Meteorological department predicting an increase in rainfall due to prevailing weather systems and convective activity.

A low pressure area lying over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast. This may not have direct impact over the State. However, an associated east-west trough running across south peninsular region would contribute to the fairly widespread rainfall till Monday, officials said.

On Friday afternoon around 2 p.m., the department forecast that thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Perambalur, Chengalpattuu, Chennai, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur and Cuddalore districts till 4 -5 p.m. In Chennai, places such as Santhome and Adyar received rains around 2 p.m.

N.Puviarasan, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said another low pressure area over Southeast Arabian sea off Kerala coast is expected to move inland on Saturday. This would influence rains over western ghats districts.

While one or two places in Nilgiris district are likely to receive up to very heavy rains on Saturday, thunderstorms with isolated heavy rains are possible over nine districts, including Theni, Salem, Cuddalore and Erode. Many other places over north TN would experience thunderstorms with moderate rains.

On Sunday, one or two places in districts such as Madurai, Tiruchi and Pudukottai and delta region may have heavy rains. There would be a dip in rains from October 18, he said.

With the interaction of southeasterly winds from the sea and northwesterly winds and day temperature staying slightly above normal around 34-35 degree Celsius, Chennai may receive light to moderate rains in some localities due to convective activity, officials said.

During the past 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Friday, Uthiramerur in Kancheepuram district, Vembakkam in Tiruvannamalai district and K.M.Koil in Cuddalore district received 8 cm, which is the day’s highest rainfall in the State.

With the low pressure area over the Bay of Bengal likely to bring rains over some States, Southwest monsoon may take another week to retreat from the country completely, officials added.

Meanwhile, water released from Poondi reservoir into Kosasthalaiyar river had reached Tamaraipakkam anicut, which is located 15 km downstream of the reservoir, on Friday. About 580 cusecs is being released from Poondi reservoir that has nearly 87% of its storage capacity.

Built in 1868, the structure in Tamaraipakkam plays a crucial role in storing and diverting surplus water to Cholavaram reservoir for Chennai’s drinking water supply. About 220 cusecs of water flowed into Cholavaram lake.