IMD issues possible heavy rain alert in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi on January 1, 2

December 30, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI

Even as workers have been desilting rainwater which had flooded in many low-lying areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi a fortnight ago, the Collectors from the two districts have in a press release appealed to the public to take precautionary steps since the Indian Meteorological Department have sounded an alert of a possible heavy rain on January 1 and 2, 2024 in the region.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oothu recorded the highest rainfall at 220 mm followed by Nalumukku: 210, Kakkachi: 200 and Manjolai: 102 along the Western Ghats.

As a result, the inflow to dams had increased phenomenally. The inflow to Papanasam dam was 2670.23 cusecs with a discharge of 3425.50. Likewise, the inflow and discharge in Manimuthar dam were recorded at 5910 cusecs. In the neighbouring Tenkasi district’s Gadana dam, the inflow had been increasing since Saturday morning, officials added.

Under such circumstances, the Collectors have appealed to the public not to venture into the riverbed or allow their cattle to graze.

Ministers’ assurance

The public who were receiving the cash relief of ₹ 6000 and ₹ 1000 were given 5 kg rice as part of the relief measures by the Tamil Nadu government. Though there was a hue and cry from some public that they should also be given ₹ 6000, Ministers’ who have been camping in the district along with the rural body elected representatives promised to look into their grievances on a case-by-case and help.

Ministers R. Sakkarapani, KR Periakaruppan, P. Moorthy, Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan and others were hopeful of completing the cash distribution in a day or two through the ration shops.

Minister I Periasami told media persons in Thoothukudi district that the grievances of the public and genuine demands would be taken up with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Based on discussions with the officials, the public would get relief over and above what they were getting now.

Similarly, industrialists and traders in the southern districts would also get help from the government. The floods were devastating and had been the biggest challenge for the administration.

“We have crossed the major barriers.. Normalcy in residential dwellings was nearly 100 %. As for the industrial establishments, which were in SIPCOT and other complexes, the issues would be handled soon,” he assured.