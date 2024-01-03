GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Image of reunited elephant calf’s nap with mother in T.N.’s Anamalai Tiger Reserve wins hearts

The calf was found separated from its herd on December 29, 2023; Forest Department staff found the herd with the help of drones and reunited the baby elephant with its mother

January 03, 2024 01:30 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The rescued elephant calf was spotted taking a nap with its mother in the middle of a tea plantation in Valparai

The rescued elephant calf was spotted taking a nap with its mother in the middle of a tea plantation in Valparai | Photo Credit: Courtesy, T.N. Forest Department

Four days after the Tamil Nadu Forest Department reunited a stranded elephant calf with its herd in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), field staff tasked to monitor the pachyderms had a rewarding moment that will be etched in their memories forever. 

The elephant trackers found the calf sleeping with its mother in the middle of a tea plantation near Valparai, a photograph of which is winning hearts in the country, and across the border.

The photo went viral after Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forest, Tamil Nadu, shared it on X (formerly Twitter), late on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. 

It was on December 29, that staff of the Manambolly forest range of ATR found the elephant calf separated from its herd at Pannimedu estate. They rescued the calf and launched a search for the herd. With the help of drones, the staff traced the herd around 3 km away. 

ALSO READ
Monica, the chilled-out Elephant of Valparai

They immediately took the elephant calf to the spot, gave it a shower and applied mud on the calf to reduce the human imprint, before releasing it near the herd.

The calf reunited with its mother and it was then seen with the herd of 10 elephants later. ATR authorities tasked four teams to monitor the calf and herd further. It was one of these teams who came across the sleeping mother-and-calf-duo on Tuesday. 

The herd is among one of the several that are currently foraging in the mosaic landscape of estates and fragmented forest patches in the Valparai plateau, which is contiguous with forests in Kerala. The plateau is currently witnessing the peak of the annual migration of elephants, with around 100 of them regularly being spotted in private estates alone.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation) / flora and fauna / wildlife / forests

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.