Forest Dept. rescues wild elephant cub, efforts in progress to reunite it with herd

December 29, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest personnel during their attempt to reunite an elephant cub with its herd in Manambolly Range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Coimbatore district on Friday.

Forest personnel during their attempt to reunite an elephant cub with its herd in Manambolly Range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Coimbatore district on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A wild elephant cub, aged about four months, found wandering alone at Pannimedu estate in Manambolly Range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve was on Friday rescued by teams of Forest Department personnel, who are now making attempts to reunite it with its herd.

The forest staff initially took the cub in a vehicle to a stream for a bath after five hours of struggle to rule out smell of humans on it, before leading it with ropes into the dense shola forest.

Using a drone camera, the Forest team is continuing attempts to locate the herd, to reunite the elephant cub.

The movements of the cub and the herd that were estimated to be about three kilometres apart were being monitored by four teams, according to Forest Department sources.

