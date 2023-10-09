HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | Why is this elephant habitat in Nilgiris under threat?

Watch | Why is this elephant habitat in Nilgiris under threat?

A video on the Segur plateau in the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, and why the Supreme Court had to step in

October 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

In the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, the Segur plateau is a place of natural wonder. But it’s more than just a scenic landscape; it’s a lifeline for the Asian elephants and other wildlife.

This region, comprising Mudumalai, Nagarhole, Bandipur, Sathyamangalam and Wayanad is a sanctuary for over 6,000 Asian elephants, the largest population in the world. The Segur elephant corridor is not just important for elephants; it’s also home to critically endangered vultures.

However, their precious habitat is under threat, with the presence of several resorts in the area.

And this is where the Supreme Court stepped in. A committee, including a retired judge and prominent conservationists, ruled to protect the corridor. They declared 12 private resorts illegal, citing their encroachment on elephant habitats.

Read more: Segur elephant corridor | A jumbo right of passage

Reporting: Rohan Premkumar

Video: M. Sathyamoorthy

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: Gopika KP

Related stories

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.