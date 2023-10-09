Watch | Why is this elephant habitat in Nilgiris under threat?

October 09, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

In the Nilgiri Biosphere Reserve, the Segur plateau is a place of natural wonder. But it’s more than just a scenic landscape; it’s a lifeline for the Asian elephants and other wildlife.

This region, comprising Mudumalai, Nagarhole, Bandipur, Sathyamangalam and Wayanad is a sanctuary for over 6,000 Asian elephants, the largest population in the world. The Segur elephant corridor is not just important for elephants; it’s also home to critically endangered vultures.

However, their precious habitat is under threat, with the presence of several resorts in the area.

And this is where the Supreme Court stepped in. A committee, including a retired judge and prominent conservationists, ruled to protect the corridor. They declared 12 private resorts illegal, citing their encroachment on elephant habitats.

Reporting: Rohan Premkumar

Video: M. Sathyamoorthy

Production: Reenu Cyriac

Voiceover: Gopika KP