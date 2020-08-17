Illegal rooster fight near Tiruchi: four arrested

The Samayapuram police have arrested four persons in connection with an illegally organised rooster fight close to a farm at Esanakorai near here on Sunday when total lockdown was in place.
Cash amounting to ₹43,310, six two-wheelers and a van were seized from the spot by the police team.
Police sources said they received information about a rooster fight at Esanakorai following which a team immediately went to the spot.
On noticing the team, some persons took to their heels apparently, by jumping into an irrigation canal nearby and others escaped through another route along with the roosters.
The police managed to intercept four persons S. Dharmaraj, 35, P. Ashok, 23, K. Selvaraj, 60 and K. Anand, 30 and arrested them. They were subsequently released on bail. The police registered a case against the four accused under IPC sections 188 ( disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) read with section 3 of the Epidemic Act and Section 12 of TN Gaming Act.
