IIT-Madras research centre to launch industry consortium

It will help member industries to know about latest trends in data science and AI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras’ Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence has proposed to launch an industrial consortium to provide information resources support on cutting-edge technologies to industries working on artificial intelligence.

The consortium will enable the member industries to learn about scientific developments and latest trends in AI and data science through interaction with the centre and its faculty and access events and workshops organised by the centre.

The membership would help industries establish themselves early as key players in the data science and Al space with a potential to secure new and significant revenue streams.

According to Balaraman Ravindran, Mindtree faculty fellow and head of RBCDSAI, “The idea is to use the consortium as a means to disseminate the output of our research to industry partners quickly so that we can work together towards their application in the field.”

At present, the centre offers two membership plans to the interested industries. RBCDSAI is an interdisciplinary research centre with 28 faculty from 10 departments of IIT Madras working on various aspects and applications of AI.

Research at the centre covers deep learning, network analytics, reinforcement learning, natural language processing, theoretical machine learning, ethics, fairness and explainability in AI.

The centre also undertakes applied research in verticals such as financial analytics, manufacturing analytics, smart cities, systems biology and healthcare, according to a release.