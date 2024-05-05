IIT-Madras launches M Tech course in e-mobility for working professionals

May 05, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has launched a web-enabled M Tech in e-mobility (WEMEM) course for working professionals. The last date to apply for selection to the first batch of students is on May 26. Aspirants may apply at https://code.iitm.ac.in/emobility .

The programme will commence in September. A release from the institute stated that the programme was conceived with input from academic and industry experts and would be continuously upgraded based on industry needs. Details are available on https://code.iitm.ac.in/assets/wbmt/Brochure.pdf

Institute Director V. Kamakoti said, the institute was conducting upskilling certificate programmes for working professionals and the M Tech programme was a natural follow-up. There was demand from the participants and the automotive industry for this course. The programme is offered by the institute’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education with coordination from the Department of Engineering Design.

Dean of academic courses Prathap Haridoss said that the course included core theory, elective theory, lab and projects. Candidates could also exit the course with a PG diploma in e-mobility.

In one calendar year there would be three academic terms. The participants will be selected based on a test on fundamental mathematics and physics principles. The programme would run for over seven academic terms.

Karthick Athmanathan, professor of practice and advisor of WEMEM, said the course was structured to enable participants to attend live classes with faculty on Saturdays.

According to C.S. Shankar Ram, head of the Department of Engineering Design, the course content will be delivered by a core group of full-time, guest and adjunct faculty besides the professors of practice. “The department has established various labs to enable hands-on learning as part of the M Tech programme,” he said.