GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IIT-Madras announces admission for BS Data Science and application programme

850 students who took the course have been admitted to Master’s and PhD programmes in foreign varsities

May 02, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau
CHENNAI,TAMIL NADU,31/03/2022: For Index: Indian Institute of Technology Madras(IIT,M) in Chennai on Thursday.Photo: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu

CHENNAI,TAMIL NADU,31/03/2022: For Index: Indian Institute of Technology Madras(IIT,M) in Chennai on Thursday.Photo: Velankanni Raj B/The Hindu | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras - BS Degree in Data Science and Applications has enabled over 2,500 students get jobs or promotions.

According to an institute release, over 850 students have been admitted to Masters and Ph D programmes at universities such as Cornell University and the Georgia Institute of Technology in the United States of America, and Aalto University of Finland. Some students switched streams from their primary domain to computer science or data science. 

The degree was launched in June 2020 and currently over 27,000 students from across the country are enrolled. Admission does not require students to take the JEE. Students are taught online and they take the examinations in the physical mode at 150 centres spread across the country and abroad.

Applications for the May 2024 batch will close on May 26. Interested candidates may apply through the website https://study.iitm.ac.in/ds/ 

Institute director V. Kamakoti said the institute hoped to introduce more such programmes to reach all sections of society. Women students with an annual family income of less than Rs. 5 lakh and male students with an annual family income of Rs. 1 lakh are exempted from paying tuition fee. The scholarship for such students is supported through the CSR initiatives of several companies besides private donors and government scholarship schemes. 

The release said 3,645 students have availed themselves of the benefit. The academic excellence awards for those who have completed the diploma level for 2023 were also announced. 

Related Topics

higher education / engineering

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.