IIT Madras and Deakin varsity to offer joint Ph.D programmes

January 08, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Deakin University of Australia, have jointly launched a research academy.

The IIT Madras Deakin University Research Academy will jointly supervise research projects, offer merit scholarships and nurture talented graduate research scholars representing SAARC and ASEAN countries.

The collaboration was announced during the Global Investors Meet on Monday. The institute and the university have been collaborating since 2012. Australian Consul General Sarah Kirlew said the new step would generate further cutting-edge research in topics of crucial global importance, including clean energy solutions.

IIT-M director V. Kamakoti said the institute envisioned integration of innovation, collaboration and responsible practices to create a sustainable future. “Through the academy the institute will partner with Deakin to build upon its technical and research expertise and environmental stewardship and social responsibility action plan to emerge as a leader for sustainability teaching and research in the global south,” he said.

Deakin University’s Vice-Chancellor Iain Martin said the academy would help leverage Deakin’s strengths of working with industry for optimum research and development in critical areas of smart and sustainable technologies.

The academy will offer a four-year joint Ph.D programme with high-value scholarships, joint supervision by faculty from both institutions and access to quality research facilities and resources. The academy will also provide for participation in an open innovation ecosystem and research network besides opportunity to collaborate with top industry partners in India and Australia. As many as 30 scholarships will be offered in 2024 to scholars from the IIT Madras and Deakin University. While Deakin will offer 10 research scholarship positions to students, IIT Madras will offer 20 such positions.