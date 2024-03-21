IIT-M develops electric standing wheelchair

March 21, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Ramya, who couldn’t use her legs after an injury, stood up for the first time on Wednesday to sing the national anthem. A motorised wheelchair helped her stand. The B Com graduate is a mother who is now looking for a job.

Like her, wheelchair Rajesh Kumar, also sustained an injury when he was 13. He is now working in the Indian Spinal Injury Centre in Delhi.

Ms. Ramya and Mr. Kumar demonstrated the use of the new device developed by the R2D2 Centre of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M).

The customisable, indigenous electric standing wheelchair enables its users to transition from sitting position to standing. Institute director V. Kamakoti, who participated in the unveiling of Neostand, the wheelchair, said, “These are some of the things that the IITs must be doing. That instilling of independence gives us lot of joy. We have redefined independence today where a person can do their jobs on their own. This invention has given us utmost joy,” he said. He further said the product has three exclusive patents and 4 to 5 research scholars have worked on it.

The R2D2 Centre has simulated all the problems that a wheelchair user may face. Such work had enabled the researchers solve their problems.

Ms. Ramya said she was now able to cook for her mother and play with her child. Mr. Kumar said he is a sports instructor and used to require assistance to stand. Now he can stand on his own and make eye-level contact while talking to a person.

“The launch of Neostand for the differently abled signifies a turning point in our endeavour to foster inclusiveness and eempowermentfor individuals who face mobility challenges,” said Sudhakar Rao, Chairman of the CSR initiative of Tata Elxsi,

The organisation has supported several innovative initiatives that seek to improve mobility and rehabilitation. In the last three years it had provided possibly more than Rs. 5 crore to IIT Madras, he added.

Henry Prakash, associate medical superintendent, Christian Medical College, Vellore, and a professor in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation said such assistive technologies would bring persons with disability into the fold of inclusivity.

Sujatha Srinivasan, head, National Centre for Assistive Health Technologies, said Neostand has been designed in such a way that a care giver can help a person at home.