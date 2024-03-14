GIFT a SubscriptionGift
If Election Commission can’t, Congress can publish details of electoral bonds in two hours: TNCC president Selvaperunthagai

He criticised the ECI contending that it was “adamant” in not making public the details over electoral bonds

March 14, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai. File

TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

If the Election Commission of India (ECI) did not have the capability to upload 44,000 pages of data containing details of electoral bonds on its website within March 15, the Congress was willing to receive the data from the Commission and upload them within two hours, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said in Chennai on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Speaking to reporters at Chennai, he criticised the ECI contending that it was “adamant” in not making public the details over electoral bonds, as it was seeking more time, despite being directed by the Supreme Court of India to do so.

He said the BJP government in the Centre has not fulfilled the assurances made by it in its election manifesto and further insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must explain during his public meetings scheduled in Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Replying to a query on the Lok Sabha constituencies in which the Congress candidates would contest as part of the INDIA bloc, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that his party’s national leadership would decide. “We will contest in the constituencies we contested earlier but if there is a change, the national leadership will decide.”

When asked about Tiruchi constituency where INDIA bloc ally MDMK was also interested, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said: “As far as we are concerned, MDMK candidate is also our [INDIA bloc] candidate and Congress candidate is their candidate. Candidates we field in all 40 constituencies [in TN and Puducherry] are our candidates. We will talk it out.”

