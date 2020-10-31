I-T searches at Erode, Namakkal continue

Raids at other locations in the State continue

Searches by officials of the Income Tax Department at 22 locations in the State concluded in some places and continued in others.

According to sources in Namakkal, the searches are continuing at the residence and office of V. Sathyamoorthy, a civil contractor. The raids began on the premises on Wednesday.

The contractor is reportedly involved in the construction of the Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital. Close to 20 I-T officials are said to be involved in the searches.

I-T officials continued the search operations at Nandha Educational Institutions in Erode for the third consecutive day. While the searches were completed at the schools and colleges, the officials continued to inquire with the staff at the administrative office of the institution located on the Erode–Perundurai Road.

Sources claimed that the I-T sleuths had sought details from managers of two nationalised banks with which the institution was having bank accounts.

Hospitalised

In Coimbatore, the searches got over at the residence of R. Krishnan alias Paiya Gounder, who is also the DMK Coimbatore urban west unit in-charge. Mr. Gounder was hospitalised on Friday afternoon after he complained of high blood pressure.