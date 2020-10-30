I-T Dept. unearths ₹150 crore unaccounted investments

Searches conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) Department at 22 locations in Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode and Namakkal have led to the identification of unaccounted for investments and on-money payments to the extent of around ₹150 crore.
“Cash amounting to ₹5 crore has been seized. Some lockers are yet to be operated,” said a release from the Department, which continued its searches for the second day on Thursday.
The searches were conducted on a group engaged in the running of educational institutions and its associates, including a civil contractor. The searches followed information that the fees collected from students were not fully accounted for in the regular books of accounts. Sources said Income Tax Department sleuths continued search operations at Nandha Educational Institutions on Erode-Perundurai Road trying to verify the bills. “Evidences found during the searches revealed that the allegations regarding suppression of fees received are true and the unaccounted receipts are siphoned off to the personal accounts of the trustees, which in turn are invested in real estate,” it said.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath