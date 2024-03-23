GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyatt Regency helps government school library

March 23, 2024 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Students of Presidency Girls High School in Egmore now have a library with 1,000 books. The reading material came with the support of the management of Hyatt Regency hotel.  

The hotel officials helped the school revamp its existing library by conducting a book donation campaign in 2023. It collected books for students from nursery to class 12. 

Ruban Das, general manager of Hyatt Regency, said, “Nothing compares to the happiness seen on these young children’s faces when they receive these books shared by all our wonderful guests. As a global company we strive to support organisations that align with our ‘world of care’ platform and purpose of caring for people so they can be their best.” 

The library was formally commissioned on Friday in the presence of the hotel management, and students and teachers at the school. 

Hotel officials recalled that last year they had hosted the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony for the students at the school. 

