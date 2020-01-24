‘History books should tell stories of national leaders’

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that the time had come to revisit Indian history textbooks andthey must highlight the life stories of national icons like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Veer Savarkar who were not given due recognition.

Unveiling a 6-ft-tall bronze statue of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, the Vice President said it was unfortunate that the lives of Indian freedom fighters have not been given enough prominence in textbooks.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said that Netaji proved to be an intellectual of high order and a person with incredible spiritual energy that he used to convert his efforts into something absolutely sublime.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami recalled Netaji’s close association with Tamil Nadu and howhe loved the Tamil people and wished to be born as a Tamilian in his next birth. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam also spoke.

The bronze statue, made by sculptor Jagannathan Nagappa, was sponsored by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB). Speaker P. Dhanapal, Chairman of BVB’s Chennai Kendra and publisher of The Hindu N. Ravi and BVB Chennai Kendra Director K.N. Ramaswamy were present.