HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hillock with Jain cave near Ambur to be declared a monument

Tirupattur District Collector Bhaskara Pandian has ordered a spatial survey of the hillock; he inspected the Jain cave along with an expert team from Archaeology Department

October 12, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Tirupattur Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian inspecting the Jain cave on Arma Malai at Malayampattu village near Ambur town in Tirupattur district. 

Tirupattur Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian inspecting the Jain cave on Arma Malai at Malayampattu village near Ambur town in Tirupattur district.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Arma Malai, a hillock on the Eastern Ghats, which houses the Eighth Century Jain cave at Malayampattu village near Ambur town in Tirupattur district, will soon be declared a monument by the State government.

The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) officials said that at present only the cave was a monument for its natural formation and paintings on its walls. The cave paintings resemble those found in Sittanavasal, a rock-cut cave in Pudukottai district, especially with regard to the style of using colours. “I inspected the ancient cave in the hills. Efforts have been made to protect the hillock and the cave to conserve its rich past,” D. Bhaskara Pandian, Collector, Tirupattur, told The Hindu.

Mr. Pandian inspected the cave and found the structure and murals on the walls to be intact. An expert team, led by M. Rajesh, assistant engineer (AE), conservation wing (TNSDA), accompanied the Collector. The team apprised the Collector of the importance of preserving the murals and the cave. S. Valarmathi, District Revenue Officer (DRO), Tirupattur, who also accompanied the Collector, briefed him about the hillock, which comes under the Department of Revenue.

Subsequently, Mr. Pandian ordered a detailed spatial survey of the hillock to assess the exact area covered by the hillock to recommend to be declared as a monument by the State government. The survey will be completed in a week. As per records, the hillock is spread over 74.94 hectares with thick reserve forests.

At present, the TNSDA has 93 monuments in the State with Madurai having the highest number of 16 monuments, followed by Kancheepuram and Villupuram (12 monuments each). Of these, 26 monuments are hillocks, including Jagadevi Fort (Krishnagiri), Kabilar Hill (Villupuram), and Kazhugumalai (Tuticorin), the officials said.

Archaeologists said the ancient cave, the only monument in Tirupattur district, is located around 100 ft from the foothills with 100 granite staircases. The cave has been divided into several rooms, made of mud and unbaked brick structure, that can accommodate at least 70-80 persons. Spread over 3,000 sq. ft., the cave has beautiful murals on its roof and walls. These paintings depict the stories of Jainism and Astathikpalakas (eight corners) with their mounts.

Most of the paintings have parrots and a variety of flowers in them.

Restoration of Arma Malai cave was taken up by the TNSDA a few months ago at a cost of ₹20 lakh. Broken granite staircases were replaced with new ones. Steel fencing around the monument was erected to prevent trespassing and vandalism of the structure. Sign boards on its rich heritage and penal laws for causing damage to the site were placed. Villagers were roped in to provide security to the site.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.