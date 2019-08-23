Tamil Nadu

High alert in Coimbatore following intel about terrorist intrusion

The Coimbatore Corporation office. Picture for respresentation. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Report says six member group of Lashkar-e-taiba intruded into Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka.

High alert was issued in Coimbatore late on Thursday following an intelligence input that six LeT terrorists had intruded into Tamil Nadu and had settled in Coimbatore.

The alert, the authenticity of which was confirmed by credible intelligence sources, said that the six member group intruded into Tamil Nadu via Sri Lanka.

Of the six men, one was a Pakistan national and the others were Muslims from Sri Lanka. The Pakistani was identified as Illyas Anwar in the alert.

It said that the men were in the disguise of Hindus with vibhuti or tilak smeared on their foreheads.

Following the alert, the police have beefed up security in the city. Special patrols were conducted in sensitive areas and public places.

