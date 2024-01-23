GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu today | State's new policy for women approved by Cabinet

Welcome to the Tamil Nadu Today newsletter, your guide from The Hindu on the major news stories to follow today.

January 23, 2024

Lalitha Ranjani
Lalitha Ranjani
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on January 23, 2024

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chairs the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat in Chennai on January 23, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

1. T.N. Cabinet approves policy for women

Tamil Nadu’s Cabinet, at its meeting, approved the State’s New Policy for Women, the draft of which was released in December 2021.

Addressing media after the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P. Geetha Jeevan said the policy will be released soon by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. She said the policy aimed at holistic development of women, by focussing on empowering them through education, economic independence and power sharing.

2. ‘Consider streaming Assembly proceedings with time lag of 5-10 min’

The Madras High Court granted time till March 11 for the Tamil Nadu Secretariat to take a call on streaming the Assembly proceedings with a time lag of five to 10 minutes, in order to edit out only expunged remarks, if any.

Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala and Justice D. Bharatha Chakravarthy said the Assembly Secretariat could also take a cue from the procedure followed for live telecast of Parliament proceedings.

3. 6 T.N. fishers held by Lankan Navy

Six fishermen from Thangachimadam and Rameswaram, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing in the high seas near Neduntheevu.

This is the second such incident in the district this month: on January 16, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 18 fishermen from Pamban and impounded two mechanised boats mid-sea on charges of poaching.

