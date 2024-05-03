Heatwave to continue to sweep north interior T.N. till May 6

May 03, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Heatwave is likely to tighten its grip over north interior Tamil Nadu till May 6, as mercury level may climb up to 44 degree Celsius. The State may get a reprieve from the heat with summer showers set to gain pace and a few districts are likely to experience heavy rains on May 7.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has warned of rising day temperature in interior parts of the State by two to four degree Celsius above the average May temperature till Monday. While other parts of the State may experience a sizzling temperature up to 40 degree Celsius, those in the coastal region are likely to have a temperature up to 39 degree Celsius.

A bulletin noted that there are chances for the maximum temperature to fall by two degree Celsius after May 6.

Summer showers may provide the much-needed break from prolonged dry weather in parts of the State. It has been forecast that light to moderate rains, along with gusty winds, are likely to occur in one or two places in Tamil Nadu till Monday. Wind discontinuity would be one of the reasons behind the rains.

The Meteorological department has predicted heavy rains in the Nilgiris, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Erode and Dharmapuri, which have been battling sweltering heat for many days now, on May 7. More places may be covered with light to moderate rains in the State on May 8 and 9.

On Friday, 13 weather stations, including Chennai Meenambakkam, Madurai, Vellore and Karur, recorded scorching temperature that crossed 40 degree Celsius. Erode again topped the chart with a sweltering mercury level of 43.4 degree Celsius.

Some places like Valparai, Udhagamandalam, Ranipet and Hosur received light rains.

S.Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said there are both local factors and global factors behind the prolonged dry period and heatwave conditions in the State.

The State has received a 74% deficit rain this summer. It has only recorded 1.6 cm of rain so far since March 1 against the normal rainfall of 6.4 cm for the season.

The humidity-level, particularly in the coastal region, would increase the ‘real feel’ temperature and residents may experience uncomfortable weather. In April, Erode recorded six heatwave days and Karur had four.

Summer rains over the next few days may provide temporary relief from the blistering heat, he said.

The Meteorological Department has forecast the day temperature to peak to 39-40 degree Celsius in Chennai till Sunday.