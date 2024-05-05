GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Heatwave claims life of labourer in Chennai, another hospitalised

May 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A construction worker died of a suspected heat stroke in Chennai on Sunday.

A labourer aged 35 and another aged 25, suffered heat strokes and were brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai on Sunday. The 25-year-old worker, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died while being transported from a private medical college in Poonamallee and was “brought dead”, according to the RGGGH Dean, Dr. E. Theranirajan.

“He had been working in Kancheepuram. On Saturday, he became sick and fell unconscious. So, he was taken to a private medical college hospital and intubated and was later transferred to our hospital. But, he died on the way,” the Dean explained.

The other patient, Velu, a native of Villupuram district and a resident of Poonamallee, “regularly passes through the Minjur bypass and works in laying roads. When he developed heat cramps, he was given some tablets as it was initially diagnosed as just a headache. Later, he was taken to a private hospital from where he was transferred to our hospital as he could not pay for the treatment there. Our investigations revealed that his CPK MB enzyme (creatine phosphokinase-MB), an enzyme found in the muscles had been higher than normal. The enzyme levels rise when muscles break due to cramps,” Dr. Theranirajan said.

“Since some of his organs like liver and kidneys had been damaged, we transferred him to the intensive care unit. Now, his condition is stable,” the Dean added.   

“We urge employers to not let construction workers labour under the hot sun from 11 a.m. To 4 p.m. They could extend their work timing till 7 p.m. as the sun sets late in summer,” he said.

Related Topics

health / heatwave

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.