Health walks to be organised in all districts: T.N. Health Secretary

August 07, 2023 02:33 pm | Updated 02:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to organise health walks in every district, and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to launch this initiative, said T.N. Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

“Routes of 5 to 8 km are being identified to start these health walks. The aim is to make it a movement,” he explained.

Mr. Bedi made the announcement at the launch of an initiative, ‘Amputation Free Tamil Nadu’, on Monday. The event was organised by Kauvery Hospital. August 6 is designated as World Vascular Surgery Day.

Under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme, the government’s programme to deliver essential healthcare at the doorstep, over 1 crore people have been screened, and those identified with diabetes and hypertension have been advised to approach the nearest medical centre to get medicines. But often, people don’t make the effort to go to these centre, Mr. Bedi said.

Diabetic complications, a major cause for amputations

Kauvery Hospital’s chief vascular surgeon, N. Sekar said diabetic complications and trauma were the major reasons for amputation. He explained that neglecting an ulcer in the foot could lead to complications. Blocks in the blood vessels in the limb can be corrected with bypass surgery as is done for the heart, he said.

As many as 6 to 7% of those with diabetes for over 20 years could develop vascular blocks. The risk of developing such blocks is greater among smokers and the aged. He called for all diabetics to undergo a complete vascular assessment. Amputation could be prevented if the blood flow is improved, Dr. Sekar said, adding: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, blood vessel blocks leading to gangrene and amputation were one of the most common complications.”

The Department of Vascular Surgery under Dr. Sekar’s leadership, a pioneer in vascular surgery, was working round the clock to clear vessel blocks in over 100 patients, thus preventing amputations,” said Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder and executive director of Kauvery Hospital.

The hospital is planning to organise a free vascular screening camp next week, Dr. Sekar said.