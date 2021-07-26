Tamil Nadu

Health Minister helps accident victim

A man injured in a road accident was taken by Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian in his car to a nearby hospital.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital.

Mr. Subramanian was on his way to Krishnagiri to oversee COVID-19 prevention activities on Sunday when he noticed Rajendran, injured in a road accident.

He took Mr. Rajendran to the taluk hospital in Poonamallee. Mr. Rajendran was later shifted to KMC for treatment, an official said.


