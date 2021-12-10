Tamil Nadu

HC upholds life sentence

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday confirmed the life imprisonment imposed on a man from Tirunelveli district for the rape and murder of a woman in 1994. The Additional Sessions Judge II, Tirunelveli, had awarded life sentence to him in 1996.

Observing that the evidence of sexual violence, medical evidence and the post mortem report had, without any doubt, indicated sexual assault and murder, a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran confirmed the conviction and sentence awarded to the accused by the trial court.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal preferred by Pathipoornam of Tirunelveli district. The man had forcefully taken the victim to a secluded place, sexually assaulted her and pushed her on a stone, as a result of which she sustained a head injury and died. The reports said there were severe injuries on the woman’s private part and head.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2021 9:32:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/hc-upholds-life-sentence-madurai-tirunelveli/article37927592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY