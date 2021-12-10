HC upholds life sentence

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday confirmed the life imprisonment imposed on a man from Tirunelveli district for the rape and murder of a woman in 1994. The Additional Sessions Judge II, Tirunelveli, had awarded life sentence to him in 1996.

Observing that the evidence of sexual violence, medical evidence and the post mortem report had, without any doubt, indicated sexual assault and murder, a Division Bench of Justices S. Vaidyanathan and G. Jayachandran confirmed the conviction and sentence awarded to the accused by the trial court.

The court was hearing the criminal appeal preferred by Pathipoornam of Tirunelveli district. The man had forcefully taken the victim to a secluded place, sexually assaulted her and pushed her on a stone, as a result of which she sustained a head injury and died. The reports said there were severe injuries on the woman’s private part and head.