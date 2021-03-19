HC sets free man sentenced to death for rape

Court says police had done shabby probe in the case

The Madras High Court on Thursday set aside the conviction and death sentence imposed on a youngster for having allegedly raped and murdered a 13-year-old girl.

The court ordered that L. Ashok Kumar, who was 22-years old, at the time of occurrence of the crime within Thiruporur police station limits (now in Chengalpattu district) in 2017, should be released forthwith unless his presence was required in connection with some other case.

Justices P.N. Prakash and V. Sivagnanam were saddened to note that the police had done a shabby investigation in a serious case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2012. The prosecution had also concealed important material evidence before the trial court. Therefore, they directed the State government to inquire into the lapses in the investigation and initiate suitable action against the negligent persons.

₹5 lakh compensation

The judges also directed the government to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim’s family as reparation not only for the failure to protect the child but also for failing to bring the perpetrators of the crime to justice. Sending a note of advice to the prosecutors, the judges said they must not turn out to be persecutors and attempt to grab a conviction through suppression of material facts which may tilt the balance in favour of the accused.

Authoring the verdict, Justice Prakash pointed out that the entire prosecution case was based on circumstantial evidence.

The mother, elder brother and elder sister of the victim had reportedly seen the appellant run from their house in a suspicious manner at about 7:30 p.m. on July 23, 2017. Later, the trio went into the house and were shocked to find the victim dead on the floor with her dress disheveled around a pool of blood.

Later, the police visited the spot, took the blood found near the private parts of the victim in a cotton swab and sent it for DNA profiling. Shockingly, the report revealed that the blood was that of a different male and not that of the appellant. Hence, they buried the report during trial and did not mark it as a piece of evidence. The defence counsel too failed to note this and bring it to the knowledge of the Chengalpattu Mahila Court.

Though the DNA profiling of the blood stains on the clothes which were reportedly worn by the accused at the time of the incident, and recovered on the basis of his confession, matched with that of the victim girl, the judges agreed with the appellant’s counsel John Sathyan that no credence could be given to such matching since the police had woven a false story of the accused having been arrested only a day after the murder.

“The case of the Investigating Officer that he arrested the appellant on July 24, 2017, has been falsified by the evidence of his own Head Constable Gunasekaran, who, in his cross-examination, stated he found the appellant was arrested and kept in the police station at 11:30 p.m. on July 23, 2017. This court cannot ignore this clinching piece of evidence, because it is not from the mouth of a layman but from the mouth of a policeman,” the Bench said.

Further, they also took note that there were several injuries on the body of the appellant when he was produced before a Judicial Magistrate for being remanded to judicial custody, but the police had claimed that he sustained those injuries because of a fall when he attempted to flee.

They also found several other infirmities in the prosecution case and commended Additional Public Prosecutor K. Prabakar for conducting the case fairly before the High Court.