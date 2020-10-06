HC seeks reports on archaeological excavations

Court asks ASI whether an Epigraphy Branch can be set up in T.N.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) when the reports of the excavations carried out in Tamil Nadu would be ready. So far, only the report on Gudiyam caves was ready and preparation of the report on Adichanallur was under way after the court’s direction, it observed.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi was hearing a batch of public interest litigation petitions that sought a direction to the ASI and the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology to carry out scientific research in various historical places across the State.

Taking cognisance of the submission that as of now the ASI was not excavating any site in Tamil Nadu, the court asked the Centre about its plans for the State and directed a report be submitted in this regard as more and more Tamil inscriptions were being unearthed across the country.

Further, the court asked the ASI to respond on the possibility of establishing an Epigraphy Branch of the ASI in Tamil Nadu similar to the one in Mysuru, Karnataka. The court sought to know the steps taken to digitise the inscriptions and directed the report to be submitted on October 15.

In a connected public interest litigation petition pertaining to maintenance of Jain monuments in Madurai, the court sought to know the steps taken by the State in maintaining the monuments and whether there were adequate security measures taken at these sites. The case will be heard along with the other connected public interest litigation petitions.