HC reserves orders on YouTuber’s plea

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday reserved its orders on the petition filed by YouTuber Maridhas seeking quashing of the private complaint against him on the file of the Judicial Magistrate III, Thoothukudi.

The complaint was filed by a DMK functionary, S.R.S. Umari Shankar of Thoothukudi district. The complainant said that Maridhas had tarnished the reputation of the DMK and his family members in a video uploaded on his channel on YouTube pertaining to the anti-CAA ‘kolam’ protest.

In his petition, Maridhas denied the allegations levelled against him, saying cases were deliberately foisted against him to silence him, as he was vocal on YouTube about social issues. He said the present case against him was one such example to stifle his voice.

Justice G.R. Swaminathan reserved the orders.