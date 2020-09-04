HC advises DME to seek extension of time from SC to conduct mop up counselling

The Madras High Court has advised the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to approach the Supreme Court and seek an extension of time for conducting mop up counselling for postgraduate medical admissions this year.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh also directed the DME to ask all medical colleges in the State not to finalise admissions for the current year until he passes further orders on the issue after ascertaining the Supreme Court’s decision.

The interim orders were passed on a couple of writ petitions filed by two doctors, who sought a direction to the DME to conduct the mop up round of counselling at the earliest, since several management seats were lying vacant even after the general counselling.

However, the Selection Committee of the DME informed the court that it would not be able to conduct the mop up counselling this year due to the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court for completing the process of medical admissions every year.

Not in agreement with such a decision taken by the Selection Committee, Justice Venkatesh advised it to immediately file an appropriate application before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time, and adjourned the cases to September 14.