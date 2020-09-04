HC advises DME to seek extension of time from SC to conduct mop up counselling

The Madras High Court has advised the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) to approach the Supreme Court and seek an extension of time for conducting mop up counselling for postgraduate medical admissions this year.
Justice N. Anand Venkatesh also directed the DME to ask all medical colleges in the State not to finalise admissions for the current year until he passes further orders on the issue after ascertaining the Supreme Court’s decision.
The interim orders were passed on a couple of writ petitions filed by two doctors, who sought a direction to the DME to conduct the mop up round of counselling at the earliest, since several management seats were lying vacant even after the general counselling.
However, the Selection Committee of the DME informed the court that it would not be able to conduct the mop up counselling this year due to the deadline fixed by the Supreme Court for completing the process of medical admissions every year.
Not in agreement with such a decision taken by the Selection Committee, Justice Venkatesh advised it to immediately file an appropriate application before the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time, and adjourned the cases to September 14.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath