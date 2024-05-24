GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Halt check-dam work across Silandhi river, Stalin urges Pinarayi

Published - May 24, 2024 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his counterpart in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to stop the construction of a check-dam across the Silandhi river.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the detailed plan to build the check-dam was provided neither to the Tamil Nadu government nor to the Cauvery Water Management Authority, according to a release issued on Thursday.

He noted that the Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Department Secretary had already requested officials of the Kerala Water Resources Department to provide an update on the current status of the project, as well as its master plan for Bhavani and Amaravathi (pampa) sub-basins.

The details should be provided immediately, the Chief Minister said, adding that they were essential to undertake a legal review of the issue. Mr. Stalin urged Mr. Vijayan to instruct the officials concerned to stop the work on the check-dam to uphold the friendship between the two States and until a solution was found.

He said there was a panic among farmers in Tamil Nadu about water flow from the Amaravathi reducing owing to the check-dam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.