Halt check-dam work across Silandhi river, Stalin urges Pinarayi

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to his counterpart in Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, urging him to stop the construction of a check-dam across the Silandhi river.

In his letter, Mr. Stalin pointed out that the detailed plan to build the check-dam was provided neither to the Tamil Nadu government nor to the Cauvery Water Management Authority, according to a release issued on Thursday.

He noted that the Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Department Secretary had already requested officials of the Kerala Water Resources Department to provide an update on the current status of the project, as well as its master plan for Bhavani and Amaravathi (pampa) sub-basins.

The details should be provided immediately, the Chief Minister said, adding that they were essential to undertake a legal review of the issue. Mr. Stalin urged Mr. Vijayan to instruct the officials concerned to stop the work on the check-dam to uphold the friendship between the two States and until a solution was found.

He said there was a panic among farmers in Tamil Nadu about water flow from the Amaravathi reducing owing to the check-dam.