Hacking of SC boy | Tamil Nadu appoints one-man committee to advise on measures for eliminating casteism among students

August 12, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appointed retired Madras High Court judge K. Chandru as the one-man committee to advise the government on measures to eliminate caste and racial differences among students in educational institutions.

The committee has been constituted in the wake of the recent incident at Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district in which two school children belonging to the Scheduled Castes were hacked by a group of students from an intermediate caste.

Also read |SC boy was humiliated repeatedly in school by classmates, says fact-finding team from Evidence

Noting that the incident had shown the “bitter truth” that a section of students were unnecessarily indulging in caste-related issues, Mr. Stalin said in a statement that the spread of casteist feelings among the youth in Tamil Nadu was not good for State’s welfare.

The committee had been formed since this was an important issue that had to be addressed urgently, he added.

The committee, he said, would obtain the opinion from a cross-section of people, including educationists, students, parents, social-thinkers and journalists, and submit a report that will suggest the type of measures that the government can take to create an environment without caste and racial differences among students.

Stating that the incident had deeply pained him, Mr. Stalin added that the government was implementing people-oriented schemes for education, skill development and employment with a view to create a Tamil Nadu where the future society can live with fraternity and without regressive thoughts of casteism.

The Chief Minister recalled that he had immediately asked Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Thangam Thennarasu to visit the affected family and console them. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi had assured that he would take care of the affected boy’s educational expenses, he added.