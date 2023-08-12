Attempt to murder SC teen, sister; 4 Plus Two students arrested

August 12, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Tirunelveli

The Nanguneri police have arrested six juveniles, including four Class XII students, in connection with an attempt to murder a Scheduled Caste teenager and his younger sister.

The police said three armed teenagers, who trespassed into the house of the victim, hacked him after the victim, a Class XI student, complained to the headmaster about the trio harassing and beating him in the school. They also attacked the victim’s younger sister when she tried to save her brother.

The assailants fled the spot on seeing the neighbours rushing towards the house of the victims after hearing their screams. On Thursday night, the police arrested the trio and three others who helped them flee Nanguneri.

“Of the six arrested, four are 17-year-old Class XII students, and their associates are also teens,” a police officer said.

They were lodged at the Government Observation Home at Palayamkottai.