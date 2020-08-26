Habitual offender ordered to be in prison for 560 days

A habitual offender has been ordered to be detained in prison for 560 days by the police using powers stipulated in provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code. A. Robin, 26, a habitual offender and a resident of Dr. Ambedkar Nagar, Adambakkam, was reportedly involved in murder, attempt to murder and other criminal offences.
Last December, on orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police, St. Thomas Mount, under Section 110 of Criminal Procedure Code, he executed a bond with sureties for maintaining good behaviour for a period of two years - 730 days. Despite executing the bond, he was involved in three more criminal offences, including an attempt to murder. He was arrested by the Adambakkam police.
Using powers under the provisions (122(1)(b)) of Criminal Procedure Code, Executive Magistrate-cum-Deputy Commissioner of Police, St. Thomas Mount K. Prabakar passed an order detaining him in prison for 560 days. In the order, Mr. Prabakar said, “Evidence of general character of A. Robin has been adduced. He was found to have executed a bond for keeping good behaviour and after executing the bond for keeping peace in pursuance of an order on December 5, 2019, it was proved that he had violated the provisions of the bond. Therefore, the accused, Robin, has been ordered to be detained in prison until the expiry of the period of the bond — 730 days.” The period of his good behaviour — 170 days — from last December to May this year has been set off from the 730 days.
He was remanded on August 8 and he should be detained in the sub- jail for the period of 560 days, the Deputy Commissioner ordered.
