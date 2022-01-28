Tamil Nadu

GSK Velu is FICCI T.N. Chair

GSK Velu   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

GSK Velu, chairman and managing director of Trivitron Group of Companies and chairman - Neuberg Diagnostics, has been re-appointed chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2022. Mentor, Director and Shareholder, Kauvery Group of Hospitals and Honorary Consul to the Republic of Estonia in India, Mr. Velu is a serial healthcare entrepreneur.

Bhupesh Nagarajan, chairman and director of Indira Projects Group of Companies, and founder and director Indira Projects, Singapore and Maldives, has been appointed as Co-Chairman.


