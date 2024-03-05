Grievance redress meeting held at all SIPCOT parks

March 05, 2024 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A meeting to review the progress of Infrastructure development work and hear the grievances of entrepreneurs, allottees, and investors was held on Monday at all the 21 SIPCOT parks throughout the State.

Industries Minister T.R.B. Raaja had conducted a SIPCOT Biz Buddy Meeting at Sipcot Gangaikondan Industrial Park. It has been decided to extend the meeting to all SIPCOT Industrial parks in the State, according to a circular. “To ensure that we maintain a close and continuous dialogue with the industry, we have initiated monthly meetings in all SIPCOT parks,” Mr. Raaja said.

“This effort, combined with our focus on expanding Phase II of SIPCOT and streamlining the NOC process, is a testament to our proactive approach to facilitating industrial growth and development. We are committed to enhancing our industrial parks’ infrastructure and support systems,” he added.

All project officers are directed to conduct the meeting in their respective industrial parks regularly on the first Monday of every month to address the grievances with prior intimation, as per the circular.